Alcohol Shortage Starting To Impact Northland

By Ken Hayes
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic sure did a number on the global supply chain. There are so many factors to all of it. Production has slowed because of social distancing and shutdowns. Consumer demand has changed in so many cases causing an unpredictable market. The labor shortage we are facing now is causing issues in the supply chain. It's a very strange time, and many people have found themselves having a drink to cope. That now too is beginning to be a supply problem.

#Alcohol#Northland#Restaurants#Glass Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages
Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

