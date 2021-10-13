Alcohol Shortage Starting To Impact Northland
The pandemic sure did a number on the global supply chain. There are so many factors to all of it. Production has slowed because of social distancing and shutdowns. Consumer demand has changed in so many cases causing an unpredictable market. The labor shortage we are facing now is causing issues in the supply chain. It's a very strange time, and many people have found themselves having a drink to cope. That now too is beginning to be a supply problem.krforadio.com
Comments / 0