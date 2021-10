NFLX - Free Report) . In total, this week will bring results from more than 200 companies, including 73 S&P 500 members. This week’s lineup of results will give us fresh insights on the most important issue weighing on the earnings picture at present, namely inflationary trends and developments on the logistics/supply-chain front. The banks aren’t as directly exposed to these issues as P&G and Tesla are. That said, some of the bank leaders see these issues as transitory, and expect them to be worked out over time.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO