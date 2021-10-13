Aurora Energy Research and LevelTen Energy forge partnership to support energy buyers to accelerate PPA procurement process

New PV wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy announced Friday that a strategic long-term sales contract had been signed with major solar cell maker, Jiangsu Runergy, for the delivery of 1.3 billion wafer pieces between January 2022 and December 2024. The planned yearly purchases will be 200 million for 2022, 500 million for 2023, and 600 million for 2024. The price will be negotiated monthly. According to the latest wafer prices published by PV Infolink on September 29, the total contract value for this long-term agreement is around RMB 8.3 billion (USD$1.29 billion). Shuangliang used to focus its business on ingot furnace systems; however, it began manufacturing PV wafers in 2021. This September, the company announced two strategic purchasing contracts with Jiangsu Zhongneng and TBEA, respectively, to secure at least 135,000 MT of polysilicon supply over the next four years. Shuangliang is also constructing a 20 GW wafer production base in Inner Mongolia.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO