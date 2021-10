Despite delays, the Comanche Lady Indians are state bound for the first time since 1989 after beating Chisholm’s softball team 8-3 this past Saturday in their home regional. Chisholm took care of business in game one of the second day of the Class 3A Regionals by beating Bethel 14-0 to put them in the title game against host Comanche in the second game on day two.

