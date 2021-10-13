Look around to see why comparison to Baltimore aquarium falters (Your Letters)

Advocates for an Onondaga County aquarium tout the success of the National Aquarium on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. If you visit the aquarium in Baltimore, you’ll find next to it the USS Torsk, a submarine, and the US lightship Chesapeake, both open for tourists. And there’s the Baltimore World Trade Center, with an observation deck overlooking the harbor on its 27th floor. Over here is the USS Constellation from 1854, the last sail-only warship designed and built by the United States Navy. Harborplace, a marketplace and foodspace, is less than a quarter-mile away. Cruise ships departing from the Inner Harbor will show you Federal Hill, Fells Point and Fort McHenry. And a three-quarter mile walk brings you to Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles. Within three-quarters of a mile of the proposed Onondaga County aquarium, you can find ..... Destiny USA?