‘Project Runway’ Star Visits Harcum College, Shares Story Behind Her Meteoric Rise in Fashion

Renee Hill shares the story of her success in the fashion industry with Harcum College students. Image via Harcum College.

Philadelphia native Renee Hill, a contestant on last season’s Project Runway, recently visited Harcum College to share the story behind her meteoric rise in the industry with Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising students.

Hill is the founder of the luxury brand Harx4 , established in 2016. She has been characterized as a fashion trailblazer who eats, sleeps, and breathes fashion. She advised Harcum students to do the same in order to make their mark in a competitive and fast-changing industry.



Following Project Runway, Hill was named a winner of the ApparelMagic Grant for Emerging Designers of Color. She is known for creating designs that message power, fearlessness, and individuality.



Harcum students had many questions about her design aesthetic, which she described as luxury and simplicity over everything.



Though her grandmother and her mother both created bridal wear, Hill only began her design career in her late 40s. She talked about how she managed to get ahead so quickly, essentially within five years. She said that designers need focus and must persevere.



Hill also discussed how to navigate the industry, which requires “doing your homework, having a notebook, and writing down everything you need to know.” Fashion Merchandising students at Harcum must rigorously study the business of fashion, which Hill cited as critical to having a successful career.



Harcum is currently accepting applications for all its Fashion programs for a January 2022 or Fall 2022 start. All students can participate in a runway show annually, with students creating their unique lines that are showcased and judged at the event. Interested students can call 610-526-6050 or e-mail enroll@harcum.edu .

Learn more about Harcum College .