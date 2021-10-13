CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

‘Project Runway’ Star Visits Harcum College, Shares Story Behind Her Meteoric Rise in Fashion

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1q2e_0cPq3YXW00
Renee Hill shares the story of her success in the fashion industry with Harcum College students.Image via Harcum College.

Philadelphia native Renee Hill, a contestant on last season’s Project Runway, recently visited Harcum College to share the story behind her meteoric rise in the industry with Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising students.

Hill is the founder of the luxury brand Harx4, established in 2016. She has been characterized as a fashion trailblazer who eats, sleeps, and breathes fashion. She advised Harcum students to do the same in order to make their mark in a competitive and fast-changing industry.

Following Project Runway, Hill was named a winner of the ApparelMagic Grant for Emerging Designers of Color. She is known for creating designs that message power, fearlessness, and individuality.

Harcum students had many questions about her design aesthetic, which she described as luxury and simplicity over everything.

Though her grandmother and her mother both created bridal wear, Hill only began her design career in her late 40s. She talked about how she managed to get ahead so quickly, essentially within five years. She said that designers need focus and must persevere.

Hill also discussed how to navigate the industry, which requires “doing your homework, having a notebook, and writing down everything you need to know.” Fashion Merchandising students at Harcum must rigorously study the business of fashion, which Hill cited as critical to having a successful career.

Harcum is currently accepting applications for all its Fashion programs for a January 2022 or Fall 2022 start. All students can participate in a runway show annually, with students creating their unique lines that are showcased and judged at the event. Interested students can call 610-526-6050 or e-mail enroll@harcum.edu.

Learn more about Harcum College.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
defense.gov

Navy Spouse Competes on 'Project Runway'

Military families will get to cheer for one of their own when a Navy spouse competes for the $250,000 grand prize on the "Project Runway" television show. Katie "Happy Color" Kortman, one of the 16 contestants on the Emmy-winning show, lives in Japan along with her husband and four kids.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Project Runway Marks Its 19th Season

"I started putting on runway shows in high school,” says Passaic, New Jersey, native Octavio Aguilar. “There were people lined up around the block to see my collections.” Today, Aguilar has come a long way from making custom prom dresses and ’90s clubwear for friends: He’s one of 16 hopefuls on the 19th season of Project Runway, all vying for a grand prize of $250,000 (supplied by Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens) to fund their lines.
TV SERIES
E! News

See Steve Jobs' Youngest Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Her dad preferred black turtlenecks, but we're pretty sure he'd have loved seeing Eve Jobs in neon green. The youngest daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs made her big runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 30. The model, 23, claimed the catwalk during Coperni's Spring 2022 runway show, rocking a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses. She appeared alongside supermodel regulars including Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

See all the posh fashion Victoria Beckham wore during her NYC visit this week

Posh is back! Victoria Beckham has been stepping out in New York City in October 2021 to promote new offerings from her beauty line — and she's treating the streets like her own personal runway. Wonderwall.com is rounding up all her fab fashion, starting with this stunning look… Victoria left her hotel in New York City on Oct. 13 to head to an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in this bold tangerine dress — a piece from her upcoming Victoria Beckham Body line. The frock featured one long sleeve and a fitted midi-length silhouette and paired perfectly with matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Next up? Her killer bag…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Runway#Trailblazer
Observer-Reporter

Phipps chief shares story behind Center for Sustainable Landscapes

Human and environmental health are connected. That thought was a guiding force in the development of the Center for Sustainable Landscapes of the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh. The story of that development was shared Wednesday by Richard Piacentini, president and CEO of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

The 7 Types of Dresses Every Fashion Girl Owns

I have to admit that I’m still getting used to the idea of getting dressed again. Being a freelancer who works from my home office, I’m always inclined to reach for my sweats, and when I do leave the house, I’m drawn to pieces with easy wearability. That said, I’ve been shopping for nothing but dresses as of late. There’s just something about throwing on a cute dress that makes you feel totally put-together with minimal effort.
APPAREL
People

Leni Klum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Dad Seal at Netflix's The Harder They Fall Premiere

Seal and Leni Klum shared a cute father-daughter moment at the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The singer, 58, walked the red carpet with his model daughter (whom he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum) in a black three-quarter length coat, black jeans, a crisp white shirt and a printed tie. Seal worked on the soundtrack of the Jeymes Samuel-directed Western film along with with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, James Lassiter and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Zendaya is a total glamazon in a chain-covered crop top no one saw coming

Zendaya continued to prove she could easily have a career as a model as she struck a pose in the fiercest look - and fans are going wild over it. The Malcolm & Marie star, who has been on a roll for years with her stellar style thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach, looked incredible as she slayed against a dreamy skyline in a metallic chain and oversized coin-covered Vivienne Westwood crop top paired with a checked skirt and nude pumps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares epic throwback photo in figure-hugging bandage dress

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee delighted fans with a throwback photo of herself on Friday - and she hasn't changed. The popular TV star wowed in a figure-flattering mini dress which showcased her fit physique. Ginger posted the image alongside her friends on Instagram and wrote: "Throwback indeed (I think circa 2008?)… miss my Chicago gals. @amanda.marinello @araza80 and not pictured @andichambers."
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy