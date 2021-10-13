CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside a biotech VC's anger-driven strategy

By Leah Rosenbaum
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I'm healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

Kristina Burow, managing director at Arch Venture Partners.

Arch Venture Partners

A top biotech VC looks for 2 factors when investing in startups that could shake up the healthcare industry

Alloy cofounder and CEO Anne Fulenwider

Sharon Suh/Courtesy of Alloy

Here is the 23-slide presentation a former Marie Claire editor-in-chief used to get millennial men to invest in a startup that treats menopause symptoms

A pharmacist administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in a pharmacy in Roubaix as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 15, 2021.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Vaccines cut the risk of severe COVID-19 by at least 90% in a huge real-world study of 23 million people

More stories we're reading:

-Leah

Read the original article on Business Insider

