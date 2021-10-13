CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US Marine who slammed the Afghanistan withdrawal in viral video plans to plead guilty, lawyers say

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3rbg_0cPq3DFV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tp9a8_0cPq3DFV00
Lt. Col Stuart Scheller in an official Marine Corps photo.

Marine Corp

  • Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller faces six charges after he made a video slamming senior US military leaders.
  • He is expected to plead guilty, The Washington Post reported , citing his lawyers.
  • He reportedly hopes to avoid jail time and a discharge that would let him keep some military perks.

A Marine officer who publicly criticized senior military leaders over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is expected to plead guilty to several charges in hopes of receiving a more favorable discharge, one of his lawyers told The Washington Post.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a 17-year infantry officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, faces six charges including disrespecting a superior officer, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and dereliction in the performance of duties. He is expected to appear at a special court-martial on Thursday.

Scheller is willing to take responsibility for his actions because if he didn't, it would "make him a hypocrite," attorney Tim Parlatore told The Post. It is not clear what specific charges Scheller plans to plead guilty to.

"Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more," Parlatore said, adding that he couldn't get into the specifics of a pretrial agreement because some of the details are "still up in the air."

Scheller hopes to avoid jail time and secure either an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions, The Post reported. A favorable discharge would allow Scheller to retain some military perks, according to The Post.

Scheller had posted a video on social media calling out Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and top military leaders for missteps in Afghanistan.

The video, which quickly went viral, was posted on the same day a suicide bomb killed 13 US service members who were helping evacuations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Scheller later said he was removed from his command shortly after the video went viral.

His special court-martial is scheduled for Thursday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 180

2Divided2
5d ago

The military is a different world. Discipline and obedience are a must up and down the military chain of command otherwise people die and the country loses wars. This Marine officer was well aware of his rights and he put himself in this position. No pity from me.

Reply(69)
45
Carolyn Lott
4d ago

He told the truth about Miley... You got that right Kevin Brooks....Biden and the rest have Committed so many Treasonous acts they could be put under the Prison.

Reply(23)
34
WarchiefANU
4d ago

General Miley committed Treason by warning Communist China with information in defiance of The President of the United States of America. Instead, who does the Military Crucify, A War Hero called whistle-blower for speaking the Truth. Sad time's we're Living in this America.

Reply
10
Related
The Free Press - TFP

More Than 20 GOP Lawmakers Request That Marine Who Criticized Biden’s Botched Pullout From Afghanistan Be Released From The Brig

Nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers seek to have a senior Marine who criticized the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan released from custody. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller reported to the brig at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on Monday. The 17-year veteran was held for violating a gag order last weekend that prohibited him from posting on social media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Army officer who quit over Covid vaccine mandate tells Hannity he has had ‘all the other vaccines’

A US Army officer has explained on Fox News why he resigned over the Department of Defense vaccine mandate, but admitted he had agreed to all his other Army shots.“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” former Officer Paul Douglas Hague wrote in his resignation letter, which his wife posted on Twitter at the beginning of September.He also cited a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration,” as a reason for quitting...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Army Times

Senior 82nd Airborne NCO, Kabul evac vet, found dead at home

A senior field artillery NCO assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s headquarters battalion was found dead Monday morning in his Fort Bragg, North Carolina on-post apartment, Army officials announced. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hamilton was 35 years old and hailed from Plano, Texas, according to a division press release. He...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Us Military#Marine Corps#Suicide#Marine Corp Lt#The Washington Post#The Post#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

Why you had to be married to fly the CIA's fastest spy plane

The SR-71 Blackbird remains the fastest operational military aircraft in history to this day, despite leaving service more than two decades ago, but its Lockheed predecessor in the A-12 was actually faster. The A-12 that would ultimately lead to the missile-packing Mach 3 interceptor YF-12 and the missile-defeating legend that...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
Fox News

Retired Gen. Bolduc on 'Kilmeade Show': Top military leaders Milley, Austin and McKenzie 'have got to go'

Retired Gen. Don Bolduc called for top generals involved in the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan to resign during an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday. He urged Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie to apologize, take accountability, and resign for the failure to do their jobs,
MILITARY
Army Times

Green Beret killed during water training identified

The Army has identified the Green Beret killed in a water training exercise Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group Maritime Assessment Course, which prepares soldiers for Combat Diver Qualification Course.
MILITARY
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

258K+
Followers
18K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy