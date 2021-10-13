US Marine who slammed the Afghanistan withdrawal in viral video plans to plead guilty, lawyers say

Lt. Col Stuart Scheller in an official Marine Corps photo. Marine Corp

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller faces six charges after he made a video slamming senior US military leaders.

He is expected to plead guilty, The Washington Post reported , citing his lawyers.

He reportedly hopes to avoid jail time and a discharge that would let him keep some military perks.

A Marine officer who publicly criticized senior military leaders over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is expected to plead guilty to several charges in hopes of receiving a more favorable discharge, one of his lawyers told The Washington Post.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a 17-year infantry officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, faces six charges including disrespecting a superior officer, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and dereliction in the performance of duties. He is expected to appear at a special court-martial on Thursday.

Scheller is willing to take responsibility for his actions because if he didn't, it would "make him a hypocrite," attorney Tim Parlatore told The Post. It is not clear what specific charges Scheller plans to plead guilty to.

"Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more," Parlatore said, adding that he couldn't get into the specifics of a pretrial agreement because some of the details are "still up in the air."

Scheller hopes to avoid jail time and secure either an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions, The Post reported. A favorable discharge would allow Scheller to retain some military perks, according to The Post.

Scheller had posted a video on social media calling out Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and top military leaders for missteps in Afghanistan.

The video, which quickly went viral, was posted on the same day a suicide bomb killed 13 US service members who were helping evacuations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Scheller later said he was removed from his command shortly after the video went viral.

His special court-martial is scheduled for Thursday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.