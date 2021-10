Networking on the golf course is far from a cliche, and while business deals don’t usually get struck on golf courses like in movies, they are a great way to know the people you’re doing business with on a personal level. They could eventually become valuable contacts for you or even lifetime friends, but your efforts could backfire just as easily. This is why you need to have a solid plan before you play with a business contact if you intend to network. Let’s take a look at a few things you can do to improve your results.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO