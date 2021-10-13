Cowboy Bebop Tabletop RPG Kickstarter Campaign Launching in 2022

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Anime fans, rejoice! "Cowboy Bebop," the classic science-fiction neo-noir anime series, has garnered worldwide acclaim in the years since its initial run from 1998 to 1999. The property's legion of admirers have made it clear that any live-action adaptation would have a tall task ahead of it, but Netflix is tackling that challenge head-on. So far, the talent involved and the obvious care put into this project have made the results look promising. With the newest adaptation set to release in the coming weeks, we've rounded up every relevant detail for your reading pleasure. Check out everything you need to know about "Cowboy Bebop" below.

