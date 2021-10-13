CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboy Bebop Tabletop RPG Kickstarter Campaign Launching in 2022

Cover picture for the articleAn official Cowboy Bebop Tabletop RPG has been announced and will be developed in partnership with the series’ animation studio Sunrise. The Paris-based tabletop game company Don’t Panic Games and Italian graphic design studio Mana Project Studio will jointly work on the TRPG. A Kickstarter campaign for the game will launch sometime in 2022. The companies plan to release the RPG towards the end of 2022. [Thanks, ANN!]

