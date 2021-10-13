CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Without Kyrie Irving, Nets’ Future is Anything But Certain

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving will not play basketball this season unless one of three things take place: A) he complies with New York City’s indoor vaccination mandate, B) the city’s mandate is lifted or changed before July or C) the Nets trade him. Before one of those three scenarios is realized, Irving won’t be allowed inside Barclays Center, and the Nets won’t let him “participate with part-time availability,” per a statement from the organization that was released Tuesday morning.

ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
Kyrie Irving
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Told Sixers In August That He Wanted To Play In A Team Where He “Could Make Mistakes”: "I Feel How I Feel. And It’s Just Time For A Change."

What looked like an unsalvageable relationship has gradually turned into a more hopeful situation for the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this week, the team welcomed Ben Simmons back after a couple of months full of rumors and speculation. It looks like the Australian player is still on the move. Yet, the...
