The Tame Apple Press is furious with Intel’s Kicking Pat Gelsinger after he dared to point out that Intel could make better chips than the fruity cargo cult. A particularly smug member of the Apple Press core asked Gelsinger if the company had “given up” on ever getting a Mac running on Intel processors in the future. The answer he got back was not what he expected, with Gelsinger saying he would win back this segment of Apple’s business over time by outcompeting the company in chipmaking.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO