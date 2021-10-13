CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MT

Whitehall Master Plan Meets with Several Dozen Citizens, Begins Brainstorming Process

By ELIZABETH PULLMAN
whitehallledger.com
 6 days ago

A crowd of nearly fifty participated in the first public meeting of Whitehall’s Master Plan committee on Wednesday, October 6 at the Whitehall Community Center. Stahly Engineering, of Helena, coordinated the meeting as a brainstorming session as to Whitehall residents want future Whitehall to look like, focusing in on nine key elements of our community: Clean and safe Whitehall, Infrastructure, arts and culture, parks, trails and recreation, public spaces, land use and planning, economic and tourism development, and history of Whitehall.

