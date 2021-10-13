CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EGO EXINNO 240W/120W 6-port wall charger has a real-time wattage panel visual display

By Genevieve Healey
 5 days ago
Offering a truly incredible design, the EGO EXINNO 240W/120W 6-port wall charger delivers impressive power from a compact size. And you’ll get to see it to believe it because it has a real-time wattage panel that you can view. This product fast charges up to 6 devices at once, including laptops, phones, and USB gadgets. In fact, it can even charge three MacBooks at one time. So small that it’s easy to hold in your hand, it manages to have a super high output of 240 watts. Moreover, the real-time charging speed display keeps you apprised of how well it’s powering up your gadgets. And, because all the ports are fast charging, you never have to choose which device you want to reach 100% battery first. Revolutionizing the world of charging technology, EXINNO gives you full control.

