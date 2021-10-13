EGO EXINNO 240W/120W 6-port wall charger has a real-time wattage panel visual display

Play games, multitask across various apps, surf the web, and more with the Nokia T20 Android tablet. Featuring a generous battery life that lasts for up to 15 hours, you can do more for longer. In particular, it offers enough power for up to 7 hours of online meetings or 10 hours of continuous movies. Or scroll the internet for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Moreover, the Nokia T20’s 2K screen is suitable to use for both day and night. So you’ll be able to clearly watch a movie in a dim-lit room, read a book on a train, and more. Best of all, with low blue lighting, you won’t strain your eyes when looking at the screen daily. Finally, with stereo speakers, you can enjoy your favorite entertainment system or clearly hear every word of a meeting—wherever you are.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO