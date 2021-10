It’s no surprise that many Newton voters find our elections confusing. So many good people running for so many positions. How do you decide?. You can study each candidate and their positions. Everyone “should” do this, but it takes time and the information can be hard to find. You can look to endorsements from organizations like “Right Size Newton” or current elected officials. However, you’re trusting others to vet the candidates, but at least you can listen to those you feel most in synch with. You can count lawn signs and see who your neighbors, known to you or not, support. Unfortunately, we don’t have an involved local paper to critically report on our candidates like the TAB of several years ago under Greg and Gail.

NEWTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO