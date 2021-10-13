CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVZI MagHub pop-up SSD USB-C hub turns your MacBook into a complete workstation

Working from anywhere is great, but it’s not so great if your computer can’t stand up to the task. With the INVZI MagHub pop-up SSD USB-C hub, you can turn your MacBook into a true workstation. Its aluminum design blends right in with your Apple gadget. And it offers plenty of technical specs that’ll make you want it right now. In fact, it supports dual 4K monitors with a 60 Hz refresh rate and DP. So you can operate all your usual apps without slowdowns. Moreover, it boasts up to 1,000 MB/s reading and writing speeds and works with M.2 NVME 10 Gbps as well as SATA SSD 5 Gbps. This means you’ll definitely get the speed and efficiency you need. Its magnetic design connects right to your MacBook and looks like it belongs there, propping it up at an ergonomic angle. Finally, enjoy 100W charging, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

