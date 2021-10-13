Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not hold Lili’s christening in the UK

designerzcentral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to celebrate their daughter baby Lili’s christening in the U.K., a report says.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby girl on June 4. There are rumors that they might hold her christening in his home country. However, a new report suggests otherwise.

Read Also: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry allegedly disliked by many Black people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not christened their second child yet. There are speculations that they might fly to Britain for the event, so the royal family could attend. The members of the firm haven’t met baby Lili in person yet.

However, an unnamed source said that holding the Christening in the UK would be “highly unlikely.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to have it at the Episcopal Church of the US.

Read Also: Meghan Markle hid her 30-pound weight gain by wearing thick clothes in NYC: Rumor

“There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening,” an anonymous tipster told The Telegraph.

However, conducting the ceremony outside the U.K. would mean that Lilibet will not be considered a “member” of the Church of England automatically. But, the young royal could later join a Church of England congregation. when she comes to the U.K.

Read Also: Kate Middleton ‘didn’t have the energy to bond with Meghan Markle’ new book claims

The duchess, herself, is a Catholic. However, she was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England in a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal before the royal wedding. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who officiated their wedding ceremony, also oversaw her baptism.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not conducting their daughter’s baptism in the U.K., many are wondering when the Queen will meet baby Lili.

Read Also: Prince Harry close to tears during the final royal engagement, the book says

Prince Harry and Markle named their daughter after Her Majesty and Princess Diana. Baby Lili’s complete name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lilibet is the Queen’s moniker. Her middle name is after Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

It remains unknown when baby Lili and Queen Elizabeth will meet each other. There are rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to have Lili’s baptism in the U.K. However, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly disapproved of it.

Read Also: Doting Prince Harry rocks daughter Lilibet Diana to sleep reveals insider

NBC royal correspondent Sean Neal claimed that Prince William was not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother. According to Neal’s “very good source,” Prince William strongly disagreed with baby Lili’s U.K. christening.

The second in line to the throne allegedly said it wasn’t a good idea and it won’t work.