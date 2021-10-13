CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in September, up 5.4 percent over last year

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZo9Z_0cPq18zX00
© Getty Images

Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in September and 5.4 percent in the year leading into last month, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

The consumer price index (CPI), which tracks inflation, rose at a slightly faster rate than expected last month largely due to sharp increases in food and energy prices, which are typically more volatile. Economists expected the CPI to rise 0.3 percent last month.

The CPI without food and energy prices, known as “core inflation,” rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with expectations.

Inflation has lingered at decades-plus highs for much of 2021 as the swift rebound in economic activity and federal stimulus efforts strained supply chains and manufacturers still struggle to meet higher demand.

Many economists, along with Biden administration and Federal Reserve officials, believe inflation will cool off as the economy works out the kinks of the new phase of the pandemic and supply chains adjust to new obstacles.

“I believe it’s transitory, but I don’t mean to suggest these pressures will disappear in the next month or two,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a Tuesday interview on CBS Evening News.

But inflation has run hotter for longer than many have expected, posing another challenge for the economy and a political threat for Biden and Democrats.

“Price increases stemming from ongoing supply chain bottlenecks amid strong demand will keep the rate of inflation elevated as supply/demand imbalances are only gradually resolved,” wrote Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

Sharp increases in food, shelter and energy prices were the primary driver of September’s inflation, while prices for airlines fares, apparel and used cars all continued to fall after spiking earlier in the year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said more than half of the September increase in the CPI came from a 0.9 percent increase in food prices and 0.4 percent increase in shelter prices. Prices for food at home skyrocketed from a 0.4 percent increase in August to a 1.2 increase last month.

The rate of energy price increases fell from 2 percent in August to 1.3 percent in September, and inflation in gasoline prices fell from 2.8 percent to 1.2 percent. But fuel oil prices jumped dramatically from a 2.1 percent decrease in August to 3.9 percent increase last month.

While the rate of inflation on whole may be cooling, the steady increase in prices for key consumer staples can weigh heavily on those with tight budgets.

Prices for meat, poultry, eggs and fish were 10.5 percent higher in September than a year ago, with beef and veal prices rising 17.6 percent annually. Prices for food at home in general are up 4.5 percent on the year, and gas prices have increased a whopping 42 percent from last year, when they plummeted as the pandemic severely restricted travel.

Hours before the release of the inflation data, the White House announced several steps major shipping companies, ports, labor unions and retailers would take to clear up supply chains and shortages. Biden is set to meet with leaders from those groups Wednesday as the White House pushes to tamp down inflation, fend off political attacks from Republicans and reassure Americans they’ve got the problem under control.

Higher inflation is also expected to boost pressure on the Fed to consider raising interest rates sooner than they had planned.

The Fed is expected to announce next month its plan to taper its monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, which began in March 2020 to stabilize financial markets. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell and several officials have ruled out hiking interest rates from near-zero levels until the labor market is near full employment, hawkish members may try to push the bank to a quicker liftoff.

Updated at 9:23 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. The rapid surge in demand for goods as the American economy reopened in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdowns has created severe challenges for suppliers who struggle to get key materials and goods. Ports are backed up, transportation firms are struggling to find truck drivers to deliver product, and factories overseas, in some cases, still have not fully reopened. Total industrial production fell 1.3 percent in September, according to the Federal Reserve data, a surprise drop as economists were forecasting a modest increase.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#The Labor Department#Federal Reserve#Treasury#Cbs Evening News#Democrats#Oxford Economics
UPI News

Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Inflation, supply chain problems and reduced government payments couldn't beat back demand from consumers who spent more money than expected in September. Consumer spending rose by 0.7% from the previous month totaling $625.4 billion for September, according to new U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Friday. Sales are up 13.9% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
aba.com

Producer Prices Rose 0.5% in September

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.5% in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 8.6% for the 12 months ended in September, the largest advance since 2010. Prices for final demand less foods,...
ECONOMY
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Thu. 10:46 a.m.: US wholesale prices rose record 8.6 percent over 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6 percent in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported this morning that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation comes in hotter than expected as prices spike 5.4 percent

Inflation continued to surge in September, with prices rising more than expected as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds said Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy and food costs,...
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. inflation up 5.4% over last 12 months, gov't figures show

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Prices for goods in the United States increased during the month of September and pushed inflation to more than 5% over the past 12 months, the Labor Department said in its monthly report Wednesday. The assessment said prices rose 0.4% last month, which was slightly higher...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Prices Spike by 5.4 Percent as Delta Variant Hammers Supply Chain

The price of existing in America is going up fast. Prices shot up by 5.4 percent in September when compared to last year, and by 0.4 percent since last month. Data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that consumer prices are still rising fast, as they have for much of 2021. The inflation is largely down to sharp increases in food and energy prices, the data shows, as well as the Delta variant of the coronavirus hammering supply chains. According to CNBC, President Joe Biden is set to announce a plan Wednesday to expand 24-hour operations at ports in Long Beach, California, and Los Angeles to help move goods off of waiting container ships and ease the intense pressure on the supply chain.
BUSINESS
wirenewsfax.com

The inflation rate rose 5.4% to match the 13-year record.

Inflation rose 5.4% in September, compared to a year ago. This is the highest increase since 2008. The September increase in U.S. consumer prices was 0.4% higher than August’s. This is due to the increased costs of new cars and food as well as gas and restaurant meals. According to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

362K+
Followers
41K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy