State Trooper’s Heroism During Flood in Caln Township Captured by Photographer

Image via CBS Philly.

A photographer was at the right place at the right time to capture the heroic moments as a family was rescued by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Caln Township. The lifesaving action — and its photographic record — happened during the September flooding, according to a report from CBS Philly.

In the teeming rain, photographer Mark Walsh (@IrishEyezPhotog on social media) took pictures and video of the dire situation. He captured Trooper Kyle VanHart helping a woman, her two children, and their dog escape from the high water that swamped and then immobilized their car.

A bystander, Joseph Hilferty, also braved the swirling waters to assist in getting the passengers out.

The vehicle had stalled under the flooded Amtrak overpass at South Bailey Road and Lincoln Highway.

This wasn’t the only act of heroism for VanHart that day. He rescued this family in Caln Township after having just responded to another rescue call.

Luckily for the family and their pooch, no injuries were reported.

