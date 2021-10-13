CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Bartender
Cover picture for the articleMeredith Barry first showed up in town just three years ago as the beverage director for the former Grand Tavern by David Burke at the Angad Arts Hotel. But in that short time, she’s become an integral part of the city’s bar scene — not just for her talent, but for her humble, optimistic and vibrant spirit that is absolutely infectious. If you’ve had the pleasure of sitting across the bar from her at Taste or sipping on her outstanding libations for Gerard Craft’s liqueur brand, La Verita, you realize that she gets both the nerdy science and warm hospitality of bartending — something that will be exciting to experience at the forthcoming Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue), her forthcoming bar with fellow bartender Tony Saputo, that is sure to be one of the most thrilling places to grab a drink in town. —Cheryl Baehr.

Bartenders avoid ordering certain drinks for a number of reasons, be it out of respect for busy staff caught in the middle of a rush or fear of being judged for wanting to drink something that might seem basic or uncool, among other reasons. Of course, many bartenders strive to offer a judgment-free environment to guests both inside and outside of the industry, but drink-shaming still happens, and self-consciousness can get the best of all of us once in a while. Regardless of the rationale, there are a select few cocktails that seasoned bar professionals unanimously steer clear of ordering. Read on to find out what a handful of working bartenders had to say about them.
Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
Best Local Artist

Alicia LaChance, cofounder of Hoffman LaChance Contemporary (2713 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-960-5322), has been a known talent in St. Louis for years, but other parts of the world caught on in a big way during the past twelve months. One of the owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United commissioned LaChance for new work, and soccer star David Beckham and his design team partnered with her for a separate project in Singapore. We’ll point out that we had one of LaChance’s stunning paintings on the cover of the RFT’s Fall Arts Guide this year and have been lucky to have such a star among us in St. Louis. The fact that others have recognized her genius as well is an injection of hometown pride. —Doyle Murphy.
Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
Best Place for a Last Date

Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
Love Old Fashioneds? This $150 Premade Cocktail Is Better Than Your Bartender's

Forget spiked seltzer or a canned G&T. What about some liquid gold—or Gold Fashioned, at least? The wittily named new limited edition from Chicago-based Sunday’s Finest is an ultra-luxury alternative to those ready-to-drink also-rans. “I don’t think there’s a cocktail better suited for a ready to drink preparation than the Old Fashioned—it’s the primordial drink, the original cocktail,” says founder Robby Haynes, who earned accolades via his stint at one of the city’s top bars, Violet Hour, “I truly believe you can create one like this that’s as good as anything you could get at a bar.” Certainly, he hasn’t skimped...
Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
Best Food Truck

When Kurt Bellon thinks back on his many trips to Japan to visit his mother’s family, one of his fondest memories is the experience of walking into a train station, getting a sando and drink from a convenience store, and sitting down on a bench to unwrap its contents as if it were Christmas Day. The present inside the packaging — Japanese sandwiches that are based on traditional English tea fare — is as beautiful as it is delicious. Characterized by fluffy white milk bread and adornments ranging from savory tonkatsu or egg salad to sweet peach and brown sugar or strawberries and whipped cream, the sandos are the subject of his darling pop-up food truck, Izumi (izumistlouis.com), that has been making appearances around town this past year. Bellon’s vehicle is a tiny red Japanese firetruck that can be found at different venues every week (though preorders are highly recommended because he sells out), where he serves a variety of sandos and other dishes like yakatori, as well as other snacks and drinks. But what makes Izumi so special is not simply the excellent food but Bellon’s insistence on highlighting the stories of others as he tells his own. With a special focus on collaborating with immigrant-owned businesses, Izumi is just as committed to elevating others as it elevates the St. Louis food scene. —Cheryl Baehr.
Best New Restaurant

When Logan Ely announced he was opening the Lucky Accomplice (2501 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-354-6100) last year, he explained that he wanted a place that would be the neighborhood gathering place his tasting-menu-focused restaurant, Shift, could not fully be. His vision was for a spot where people could pop in without reservations to have a casual meal and cocktails in a come-as-you-are setting. He’s achieved that, in spades, and he has done so without sacrificing the brilliance he became known for at Shift. The Lucky Accomplice may not require reservations or a $100 per-plate tab, but it has the luster of its older sister with dishes that equal the genius you would expect from a high-end spot. Mafalda pasta, made with black trumpet mushrooms, is served atop luxurious parmesan foam, completely reimagining how the cheese is served on a pasta dish; Turkish orange eggplant carpaccio makes you rethink why beef has become the standard of the form, and roasted pork collar has you questioning why the cut is not on every barbecue menu around. Ely’s brilliance is in the way he makes you think differently about food while still giving you something soulful — that you can simply drop by and have such an experience without the pomp and circumstance of fine dining is just another of his strokes of genius. —Cheryl Baehr.
Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
Best Baker!

THE HOBART HOMEMAKERS FCE and Stockton Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Pumpkin Bake Off at the Pumpkin Patch held in Stockton over the weekend. Thanks to Linda McLaughlin for judging the delicious entries. The winners announced included Desserts: 1st place, Wilma Turnbull with Individual Pumpkin…
Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman

The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.
Best Of St. Louis' Food and Drink in 2021 [PHOTOS]

For our annual Best of St. Louis edition, we here at the RFT have gathered the best food and drink spots both near and far in 2021. Whether you're in a pinch on a day trip and need some pizza or want to take a short walk to get some coffee, we have you covered.
The Espresso Martini Is the Hottest Drink on the Planet. Bartenders Hate It.

Sasha Minkovsky, who works at a Manhattan tech start-up, still remembers the night, earlier this summer, when she watched as a single cocktail nearly broke an entire bar staff. She was at Dr Clark, the Chinatown restaurant that’s become a hit with the downtown art crowd. And on this particular night, everyone wanted the same drink: an espresso martini.
The Best of Fans

Bill and Emily Langenbach had a grandson that ran cross country and track a few years before I became the track and field coach at Fortuna High School in 1982. He tried hard and he found some athletic success, and they became fans of the sports. Every season from then...
Best Cannabis Edibles

The blessing and curse of a great cannabis edible is that it seems positively unfair, even as the warm buzz envelops you, that you can’t just eat a few more. Such is the delicious predicament offered by a Honeybee Edibles’ line of gumdrops, whose fruit flavors are temptingly rich and locally made — and whose effects deliver, whether you’re looking for pain relief or euphoria. Designed by Proper Cannabis’ Dave Owens, a former Bissinger’s Handcrafted chocolatier, the gumdrops flavors come in various THC and CBD ratios, but even the THC-only flavors — such as Black Cherry Cola, Blood Orange Strawberry and the unconventional-but-shockingly-good combo of Mango Chili — are blessedly without the dank, weed-like flavor retained in other gummy or chocolate edibles. Even beyond the world of cannabis edibles, the gumdrops are simply some of the best candy you’ll ever taste — but start with a half piece, or just one, or you might find yourself too sleepy to enjoy the full fruits of your purchase. —Danny Wicentowski.
Gina Lehtinen Is VRLTA'S Bartender Of The Year In 2021!

October 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // Glory Days Grill is proud to announce an award received by one of their employees at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association’s (VRLTA) 2021 Ordinary Awards Dinner on October 4, 2021. Gina Lehtinen, a team member at the Alexandria, Virginia Glory Days Grill restaurant, won ‘Bartender of the Year 2021’ for her extraordinary dedication to the company, guests, and her contributions to the Alexandria restaurant.
