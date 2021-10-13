The Healthy Families Departmen...
The Healthy Families Department at the Garrett County Health Department has a full time (Recruitment # 21-004394-0020) contractual opening for a Medical Care Program Associate I. This position will provide eligibility determination and documenting case notes for Maryland’s health insurance coverage; implementing Maryland Health Connection (MHC)/MDH Eligibility unit’s regulations, policies, procedures and practices when determining and documenting eligibility; clearing verification in the MHC Health Benefit Exchange worker portal system to determine eligibility for Medicaid and the Maryland Children’s health Program (MCHP) and pregnant women; processing Verification Checklist Tasks retrieved and/or assigned from the MHC’s worker portal. Completing other reports and tasks required by MHC/MDH for enrollment and determination in Maryland for health insurance and participation in MHC meetings.marketplace.times-news.com
