Garrett County, MD

The Healthy Families Departmen...

Cumberland Times-News
 6 days ago

The Healthy Families Department at the Garrett County Health Department has a full time (Recruitment # 21-004394-0020) contractual opening for a Medical Care Program Associate I. This position will provide eligibility determination and documenting case notes for Maryland’s health insurance coverage; implementing Maryland Health Connection (MHC)/MDH Eligibility unit’s regulations, policies, procedures and practices when determining and documenting eligibility; clearing verification in the MHC Health Benefit Exchange worker portal system to determine eligibility for Medicaid and the Maryland Children’s health Program (MCHP) and pregnant women; processing Verification Checklist Tasks retrieved and/or assigned from the MHC’s worker portal. Completing other reports and tasks required by MHC/MDH for enrollment and determination in Maryland for health insurance and participation in MHC meetings.

