Mohave County, AZ

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 05:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 22 to 28 degrees. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

