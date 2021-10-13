Cary Fukunaga has finished writing the Napoleon series, a project started by Stanley Kubrick

With No Time to Die now playing around the world, I recently got to speak with director Cary Joji Fukunaga about making the latest James Bond movie. During the interview, he talked about what it’s really like behind-the-scenes when you make a film of this scale and scope, how James Bond is still a family run operation, if they thought about going with another title, why he convinced Daniel Craig to do longer takes than he was used to, why he picked Linus Sandgren to be his director pf photography, his first cut of the film, deleted scenes, why he wishes a story could be the length it needed to be and not have it dictated by a studio or network, if he’d do another James Bond movie, and how making a 007 film is two years and seven days a week of your time.

