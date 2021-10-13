Cary Fukunaga has finished writing the Napoleon series, a project started by Stanley Kubrick
At this time, many recognize the name of Cary Fukunaga thanks to his work in No Time to Die (83%), the latest James Bond installment with Daniel Craig at the helm. The film has divided critics and fans, but has generally been said to be a pretty fitting and respectable farewell for the character and the actor. Of course, this director has been working in Hollywood for a while. The project that truly launched him to fame was the first season of True Detective (85%), a series written by Nic Pizzolatto, and starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.codelist.biz
