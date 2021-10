Fortnite leaks are something that comes to light in a considerable amount given there are tons of data miners and leakers out there. Most of the time they turn out to be true and these help the game keep up its hype among the gaming community as well. Recently, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers named HYPEX revealed the codename of an unreleased NPC in Fortnite, namely, “Eightball”. The article speaks all about the leaked unreleased NPC in Fortnite and whether we will see him soon in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO