Paystone Announces the Acquisition of NiceJob, a Leading North American Provider of Reputation Marketing Software for Service Businesses

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaystone announces the acquisition of NiceJob, an award-winning North American reputation marketing platform for service businesses. This marks Paystone’s fifth business acquisition over the last two years. These acquisitions not only advance Paystone’s rapid increase in market share, but also are pivotal in accelerating Paystone’s goal of building a category-defining platform that helps local businesses win more customers.

