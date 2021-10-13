CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lordstown Motors appoints Adam Kroll as CFO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said on Wednesday the electric vehicle maker named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Tim Ryan discusses new Lordstown Motors partnership

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said he’s looking for a lot of growth for the area in the spot that was once home to General Motors. This month, Ryan took his first ride in a Lordstown Motors Endurance pickup truck and met with executives of the company.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors courts support of Congressman Ryan

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan appears to be a believer in Lordstown Motors and the major tech company that announced plans to have other electric vehicles built in the former GM Assembly Plant in Lordstown. By Mike Gauntner. Valley Congressman Tim Ryan appears to be a believer in Lordstown Motors and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lordstown Motors Corp
businessjournaldaily.com

Lordstown Motors Stock Drops After Analyst Cuts Rating

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. closed sharply lower Tuesday after an analyst cut the electric vehicle manufacturer’s rating and slashed its target price. Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Adam Jonas, cut the EV startup’s rating to underweight from equal weight late Monday and reduced its price target...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

Word that Lordstown Motors was inking an agreement with Foxconn spurred huge investor interest, but optimism about the deal quickly fizzled out. Meanwhile, its electric vehicle competitors are growing aggressively. What happened. Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ:RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Where Lordstown Motors Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lordstown Motors has an average price target of $5.0 with a high of $8.00 and a low of $2.00.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Street.Com

Lordstown Motors Stock Tumbles; Morgan Stanley Cuts to Underweight

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report dropped on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the electric-vehicle maker to underweight from equal weight and slashed their price target to $2 from $8. Shares of the Lordstown, Ohio, company at last check were 6.8% lower at $5.45. Analyst Adam...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

With new rivals coming up, a delay in Lordstown Motors' production will prove costly. Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. With yet another rival surfacing, even a massive analyst upgrade failed to convince the market about the electric...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
workboat.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock appoints Kornblau senior VP and CFO

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has appointed Scott Kornblau as its senior vice president and chief financial officer effective immediately. In his role, Kornblau will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations including investor relations and strategic and profitable growth opportunities, while managing various accounting functions and information technology.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Foxconn and Lordstown to Partner on Scalable EV Programs

Lordstown Motors and Foxconn have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on Lordstown Motors' electric vehicle programs. Lordstown Motors Corp., a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
BUSINESS
wyso.org

Foxconn-Lordstown Motors Deal Could Open the Door for Multiple Electric Vehicle Brands

The $230 million deal announced last week between Foxconn and Lordstown Motors is more than just an agreement to buy the company’s Mahoning Valley manufacturing facility. As part of the deal, Foxconn will buy $50 million in Lordstown Motors stock. The Taiwanese tech company will also get the rights to use Lordstown’s electric vehicle technology.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Lordstown Motors vs. Lucid Group: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?

Electric vehicle stocks, such as Lordstown Motors (RDIE) and Lucid Group (LCID,) might seem attractive to investors, given the recent sell-off this year. But while one company still commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation, the other is grappling with weak fundamentals and a slew of management issues.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming decade, as governments all over the world ramp up their efforts to shift towards clean energy solutions to fight climate change. While still at a nascent stage, the EV space is already attracting both new and legacy automobile manufacturers making this vertical somewhat crowded.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy