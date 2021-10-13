Lordstown Motors appoints Adam Kroll as CFO
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said on Wednesday the electric vehicle maker named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
