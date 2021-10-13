CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s “Weirdest Town Name” Is Actually a Super Cool Name

By Adam
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Career-finding website Zippia revealed its list of the weirdest town names in each state, and some of them are pretty out-there. Apparently work for the folks over at Zippia.com has been a little slow during COVID-19. They recently revealed a list of the weirdest, most out-there town names in each state. It's a good read. I mean, did you know there's a Paint Lick, Kentucky? Or Catfish Paradise, Arizona? Would you visit Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts?

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

MN Car Dealership Recognized for Hilarious, One-Of-A-Kind TV Ad

Zumbrota Ford agreed to produce the script without having read it ahead of time. The finished commercial made John Oliver's show. A few months ago, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a segment poking fun at car dealership commercials. In it, he noted similarities in local dealership ads that all featured someone dressed as a pickle "in a pickle" about financing. While the ads were for dealerships in Texas, Arizona, Indiana and even Minnesota, they all featured the same corny script featuring a pickle in a pickle. As it turns out, the script was, in fact, written and recycled by the same company, leading Oliver to make a unique offer -- his team would provide a one-of-a-kind commercial script for one lucky car dealership. There was just one condition, however -- the dealership would have to agree to produce the ad without reading the script in advance. Sunday night, Oliver offered an update to his offer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
City
Ottertail, MN
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
City
Nimrod, MN
State
Arizona State
City
Sleepy Eye, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Why Are So Many Minnesotans Giving Away Free Pianos?

I'm not sure about you, but I thought that pianos were expensive. Maybe I'm wrong because right now on Facebook marketplace you can take your pick for free. There are currently 5 pianos listed for free through the social media site. It seems a little bizarre to me, but maybe they're hard to get rid of?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Names#Zippia Com#Satan#The Daily Meal
103.7 THE LOON

Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents. According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management. They'll be...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Remember MN’s Hilarious Response to the First Snowfall Last Year? [WATCH]

Minnesota's first snowfall of 2020 happened one year ago Friday, October 16. I had just gotten out of the shower when my wife told me to look outside. Thinking something dumb had had happened -- like that the garbage truck had knocked over our trash -- I looked outside...to see snow falling. Huge, white, puffy snowflakes -- maybe the biggest I'd ever seen. "Well, crud," I said, keeping my language safe for the dog.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
103.7 THE LOON

Pheasant Numbers Down with Hunting Season Starting Saturday

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and continues through January 2nd. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the DNR's latest count has pheasant numbers down 25% in the state compared the last year's numbers. Schmitt still feels the hunt in Minnesota will be O.K. He says the count may not be as accurate as it could be because of the drought. He says the DNR says they may have missed some young birds. Schmitt says he's seeing a lot of pheasants locally and reports he's hearing around the are confirm that. He says we had a mild winter last winter and the pheasants can through pretty good. Schmitt says the dry weather in late spring and early June benefits the hatch of pheasants this year. He expects to see more roosters out there than people are used to seeing.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday. This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour. The...
RESTAURANTS
103.7 THE LOON

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
103.7 THE LOON

Kleis Still Pushing For Red Light Cameras in St. Cloud

Giving someone a ticket for running a red light without a police officer witnessing the offense is still not legal in Minnesota. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says he'd like to see this change and he and St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson have been actively lobbying for this change at the state legislature. Kleis says a few years ago Chief Anderson and he testified at a committee meeting at the state legislature but red light cameras were voted down.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy