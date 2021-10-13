Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Minnesota

I live in Rogers, MN and have to turn left onto I-94 to get to work each day. The wait to turn left is notorious for being a long one, even when I'm the the only one at the stoplight. There have been times I've considered turning left anyway when the lanes next to me have a green light and no one's coming from the opposite direction. But ultimately I respect the law, and I know that the one time I do decide to risk it I'll suddenly find myself pulled over by an unforgiving police officer I didn't see hiding nearby.