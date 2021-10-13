Goodbye, Mr. Bond: On the Impact of No Time to Die

“No Time to Die” features just about everything that I would have hoped for in a sequel to “Spectre,” as well as in Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film. It brings back the classic, legendary Blofeld villain (whose rights took the Bond producers decades to secure), and, for once, he sports the same face as in the prior film. It didn’t simply dismiss the pivotal Madeleine character (Léa Seydoux) like these movies have done with dozens of other Bond Girls. It brings back a full palette of colors to the screen, most of which “Spectre” inexplicably omitted. “No Time to Die” also includes other classic elements from Bond’s past that I wasn’t expecting such as a stop in Jamaica, 007’s spiritual home, and the site of a couple of his most memorable missions. It features one of the most overlooked Aston Martins from Bond’s past. It even brings back some of John Barry’s finest compositions from the early entries to the series and they are every bit as memorable as Monty Norman’s (and Barry’s own) James Bond theme. More importantly, “No Time to Die” ties up every imaginable loose end from the Craig era, a five-entry parenthesis within the 25-picture/60-year-old series.