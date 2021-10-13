Snapchat Not Sending Snaps: Is it down right now? (2021)
Is Snapchat down right now? That’s the question many users are asking, as they find that Snapchat is not sending Snaps and that the app in general isn’t working. It’s a rare occasion that Snapchat goes down, but increasing reports of an inability to share messages mean a problem might be brewing at Snapchat HQ. We’ve got all the details on Snapchat Snaps not sending, and whether the messenger app is down right now.www.gamerevolution.com
