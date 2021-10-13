CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to reopen land borders to fully vaccinated travellers in November

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US has announced that it will reopen its land borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers next month. This will put an end to restrictions that have been in place since March 2020 which prevented non-essential travel by vehicle, rail and ferry. The Department of Homeland Security...

www.businesstraveller.com

BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
