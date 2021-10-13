CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Roman Shades In A Traditional Girls Room

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Home Update: Adding Roman Shades Our renovation has made a ton of progress over the last couple of weeks! I love sharing pieces of our new home with you, so many of you have been encouraging and we... Continue on to full article...

terrell.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cowl

Dying Shades of Blue and Green

I’ve been here for about six…ish days now. It’s dreary and anxiety inducing. My mother always told me that hospitals should be considered a safe place because if anything were to go wrong with your health, who’s going to address it faster than doctors in a hospital? Better to have a heart attack in a hospital bed than your actual bed. But it wasn’t. I’ve been here for sixish days and I barely see any nurses stop by. They swing by my room less and less; they’re no longer concerned about me—at least, that’s how it seems. Surely they’re busy tending to other patients who are in more dire need of their attention. I am just lonely.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shepherdexpress.com

A Young Girl’s Quest in ‘A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto’

In recreating the Nazi roundup of Jews in black and white, Italian director Giulio Base struggles against the terrifying depiction of similar events in Schindler’s List. Yet, while working with fewer resources than Steven Spielberg, Base catches the essence as hateful faces drive fearful ones from their homes and into waiting trucks.
MOVIES
Shelby Star

Gardening: Made in the shade with ferns

Take a stroll in almost any natural area that is shady and moist, and you are almost guaranteed to see ferns. The woods can be carpeted with these lovely native plants. They grow along streams, are found near springs, can be seen on tree limbs and even in rocky outcroppings. Ferns are the quintessential shade plant, and they come in a wide range of characteristics.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

From velvet truffle to candle cream: Five neutral paint colours perfect for any room in your house - and there's not a shade of grey in sight...

Ever wondered what paint colours a leading interior design uses on the walls to create the prefect background for a home?. One leading interior designer made some suggestions based on avoiding an now outdated shade of grey. They include neutrals centred on greens, blues and pinks from trusted paint suppliers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
DFW Community News

New Light Fixtures and Paint

New Light Fixtures and Paint We are really making progress with our new home renovation, and I am beyond excited to see all of the pieces come together! Over the past few weeks, so many things have... Continue on to full article...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KDVR.com

Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades

We have all spent more time in our homes over the last year so it is time to make rooms more comfortable and functional. Window coverings can make a huge difference and Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades can guide you in the right direction with their expertise and amazing selection. Call them at 303-534-5454 or go to RockyMountainShutters.com.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' 21-Year-Old Son Kevin Parties In L.A. As Talk Show Host Remains MIA Following Release From Hospital

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. was out and about in Los Angeles as his mother continues to recover from serious health issues in New York. Over the weekend, 21-year-old Kevin was spotted at the hot spot Dragonfly nightclub with a group of his male friends. They were all seated in the V.I.P. section and went all out during the night.
CELEBRITIES
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, “Tiger King” zookeeper Erik Cowie died at 53. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the New York Chief Medical Examiner, Cowie died from “acute and chronic alcohol use.”. His death has been classified as natural, TMZ reports. In September, the outlet reported that Cowie...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy