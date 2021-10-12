CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Elementary schooler brings loaded gun to Atlanta school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
ATLANTA — No one was hurt after an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to Drew Charter School in his backpack Tuesday.

Head of School Peter McKnight said another student saw the gun and reported it to a staff member. The gun was quickly recovered and no students or staff were harmed.

After learning about the gun, the Atlanta Public Schools school resource officer contacted the APS Police Department and the Atlanta Police Department, who were dispatched to the school’s campus on Eva Davis Way in southeast Atlanta.

“Please know that we take this incident very seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff are paramount. We will continue to do all we can to protect everyone and maintain a safe learning environment,” McKnight said in a statement sent to parents on Tuesday.

McKnight added that after investigators spoke with the student, they did not believe that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm anyone.

