Acustica Audio releases Desert boutique plugin suite at intro offer

Discover immersive gameplay with the Trust GXT 411 Radius multiplatform gaming headset. Featuring 40 mm drivers, you’ll hear every detail as if you’re in the same room as the action. Plus, you can communicate with your teammates clearly. In fact, the adjustable microphone prevents miscommunication while enabling you to move its position to suit you. Furthermore, this multiplatform gaming headset provides hours of comfort, thanks to the padded ear cushions and headband. Best of all, connect the Trust GXT 411 Radius to various devices, as you receive a 1-meter AUX cable and a 1-meter extension cable. So you can connect this headset to your PC, laptop, and smartphone. Finally, you’ll receive 2 colors to choose from—rose and black—to select a shade that best suits your style.
Comments / 0