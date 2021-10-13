Acustica Audio releases Desert boutique plugin suite at intro offer

If you are looking for some high quality free audio plugins then here are three plugin bundles worth checking out. Combined there are a total of 59 plugins!. This is the perfect way to augment the plugins that come in your favourite DAWs such as Pro Tools, Studio One, Logic Pro or Cubase. They are also an excellent way to expand your plugin collection without having to resort in software theft. You can also be sure you are not going to expose your computer to any nasty viruses and other malware that could compromise your system security.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO