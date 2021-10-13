CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acustica Audio releases Desert boutique plugin suite at intro offer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcustica Audio has announced the release of its new plugin suite Desert, the first in a new series of ‘Boutique collection’ Acqua plugins that aims to reproduce the essence of unique gear. The suite includes an EQ, compressor preamp, and channel strip. Desert is a suite consisting of four different...

SNFK Music releases SKLA free stereo leveling amplifier plugin (VST3/AU)

SNFK Music has announced the release of a free leveling amplifier plugin inspired by the famous Teletronix LA2A tube-based compressor. This plugin is not a direct emulation, it encapsulates many characteristics that the original has. The release for this plugin was scheduled to be a few weeks ago, but my...
Psytrance Plugins releases Revoc 2 vocoder effect for Windows and Mac

Psytrance Plugins has introduced its new audio plugin Revoc 2, a multi-mode vocoder effect. The plugin features an exciter, state variable filter, pseudo-stereo control and sidechain Input. Revoc 2 works in Robotized and Distorted Noise modes. Available for Windows and Mac in VST/VST3 and AU formats, the plugin is priced...
Reflections reverb/delay plugin by Recluse-Audio on sale at 50% OFF

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on Reflections by Recluse-Audio, a simple reverb/delay effect plugin for Windows and Mac. The plugin was designed to process vocals. It works exceptionally well when ‘ducked’ under the dry signal. Simple, Easy, Sturdy, and low cost in processing power. Reflections is a powerhouse reverb/delay...
LoFi Pitch Dropout plugin by Yum Audio on sale at 40% OFF

ADSR Sounds is offering a discount on the LoFi Pitch Dropout plugin by Yum Audio, an effect that delivers lofi pitch shifting to add an extra layer of character to your sounds. Imagine a tape in an old playback system getting stuck and then speeding up again to catch up,...
Save 50% on Meldaproduction’s MAutoVolume audio plugin

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the MAutoVolume audio effect by Meldaproduction, offering a 50% discount for a limited time. Vocals, bass, solo guitars, saxophones. They all deserve to be on top of the mix all the time. To accomplish this, some engineers used compressors, others automated faders. Both needing a lot of time or effort.
Tone2 Audio releases Banser soundset for Electra 2.8

Tone2 Audio has announced the release of Banser, a sound pack for the Electra 2.8 software synthesizer instrument. This soundset is best used to inspire your creative mind, to take you to new sonic territory in modern styles such as Trap, Pop, Bay Area Beats, Reggaeton, Hyperpop, and R&B. The...
Top 3 Free Audio Plugin Bundles 2021

If you are looking for some high quality free audio plugins then here are three plugin bundles worth checking out. Combined there are a total of 59 plugins!. This is the perfect way to augment the plugins that come in your favourite DAWs such as Pro Tools, Studio One, Logic Pro or Cubase. They are also an excellent way to expand your plugin collection without having to resort in software theft. You can also be sure you are not going to expose your computer to any nasty viruses and other malware that could compromise your system security.
New: NUGEN Audio Paragon ST is Now Available + Special Intro Pricing

Say hello to your new favorite reverb. NUGEN Audio Paragon ST is a true convolution reverb with the flexibility and control of a classic algorithmic reverb, redesigned with music producers in mind. Get it now for only $149 with special introductory pricing. Sale ends December 6, 2021. NUGEN Audio Paragon...
Diva Expansion Pack: Lo-Fi Dreams by Plugin Boutique on sale for $5 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Lo-Fi Dreams expansion pack for u-he’s Diva virtual analog synthesizer instrument, offering over 70% off for a limited time. Containing 64 expertly crafted presets, the pack allows you to create unique, expressive and colorful shades of lo-fi music. From the deepest regions...
Nugen Audio Paragon ST Reverb Plugin - Half Price Until December 6th 2021

Nugen Audio has released a stereo version of their innovative convolution reverb plugin that acts like an algorithmic reverb plugin. Until December 6th 2021, you can get Paragon ST half price at $149 instead of the normal price of $299. What Nugen Audio Say About Paragon ST. Paragon ST is...
Rewired Records releases Activ8 synthesizer plugin for Windows

Rewired Records has announced the release of the Activ8 software synthesizer VST instrument for Windows. Over 300 factory presets. 250 waveforms (analog shapes, brass, voice, organ and more). Unison with up to 8 voices per osc (that means huge supersaws). Multiple filter modes including LP, HP, 303 and vowel. 8...
Kazrog launches AmpCraft 1992 amplifier effect plugin at intro offer

Kazrog has announced the release of the first audio plugin in a line of new generation amp modeling plugins. AmpCraft 1992 aims to deliver the world’s most accurate emulation of a legendary high gain tube amplifier used on countless albums and tours. The plugin includes 4 overdrive pedal emulations, a...
Black Rooster Audio launches RO-SPR spring reverb effect at intro offer

Black Rooster Audio has announced the release of RO-SPR, an authentically modeled vintage spring reverb for Windows and Mac. The plugin features 6 spring types, each with its own hall, frequency response, and harmonic range. It has a a comprehensive 3-band equalizer, and unique mono/stereo options to create stunning room effects.
Output releases Arcade 2.0: one-stop music creation plugin now lets you play chromatic instruments as well as loops

Launched as a loop synth, Output’s Arcade has now been updated to version 2, which adds the option to play chromatic instruments. The so-called Note Kits feature multisampled, multi-layered sounds with velocity layers and round robins, making Arcade much more versatile. There’s also an AI-powered preset generator for your own...
