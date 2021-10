A few years ago I released a collection of Techno construction kits by Superjunk on Rekkerd Sounds. The sounds of Techno Rave are inspired by the Techno music schools that are true pioneers of the electronic scene, such as Drumcode, 1605 Music Therapy & Suara. The samples in the pack are easily manipulated and can be used for tech house productions, techno cuts, or even minimal setups.

