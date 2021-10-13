CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world’s bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the UK’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move...

