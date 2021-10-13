CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2020 Review — HR/FB Rate Positive Validations, A Review

By Mike Podhorzer
fangraphs.com
 6 days ago

Confused by the title? For most of the rest of this year, I’m going to review all my preseason, and some in-season, posts where I made predictions or used one of my xMetrics to make statements. I think accountability is extremely important in this industry, as our reputation should hinge upon the quality, and accuracy, of the advice we give. Today, I’m reviewing a post that pitted my xHR/FB rate against actual HR/FB rate. These were the guys who enjoyed HR/FB rate spikes in 2020 that my equation validated, or confirmed was real or mostly real. Let’s find out if these hitters held onto their 2020 HR/FB rate gains in 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Review#Xhr Fb#Diff
