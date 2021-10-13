CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some think of masks as torture devices, others think of masks as invisibility cloaks. And there’s no other spot that many people would rather be invisible than when they’re entering the Central West End location of Planned Parenthood (4251 Forest Park Avenue; 314-531-7526). As the last abortion clinic in Missouri, this Planned Parenthood location catches a lot of action from protesters who often get up in the faces of patients just trying to access exams and annual pap smears. If you want your face covered anywhere, it’s around them. In addition to keeping you safe from the cooties outside, the mask will keep you safe from COVID-19 inside as you navigate your way through whatever issue you’re facing or preventative measures you’re taking to keep yourself healthy. —Jaime Lees.

KevinMD.com

Looking at the studies behind masks

With the recent onset of the Delta variant rendering havoc on an already strained economy and weary population post- the rabid COVID-19 surge, there is much debate on effective policies that negate the harmful outcomes of viral acquisition. The B.1.617.2 Delta variant originated in India and is among the most easily transmissible form of the novel SAR-CoV-2 pathogen, apart from the Alpha-Britain isolated, Beta-South Africa isolated, and Gamma-Brazil isolated forms. Recent governance in the United States issues lax regulatory guidelines prematurely aimed to negate a mask mandate that properly protects citizens from the harmful effects of the readily acquired virus, even among those who are fully vaccinated. Young children in schools are being forced to be exposed to the deleterious effects of the virus, regardless of their underlying comorbidities, placing them at grave risk. The purpose of this article is to elucidate the benefits of mask-wearing as an effective, non-pharmacologic intervention to prevent the onset of disease acquisition across populations inclusive of youths primarily in closed environments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a First Date

It can sure feel like the end of the world lately, so we all need to be wise about whom we take on as a partner. Your new boo might be someone you’ll need to lock down with for months or expect to guard the children while you go out to Costco and hunt for toilet paper. In situations like these, the best match for you is generally someone completely unlike you. So if you’re dumb, find someone smart. If you panic under pressure, find someone who can keep a cool head. And if you’re physically weak, find someone who can open your jar of pandemic pickles. When you find someone smart, you’ll usually know right away. But if you’re not sure if your new potential partner is strong, take them to Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym (multiple locations, including 326 South 21st Street; 314-241-7625), strap them in and see what they can do. If they can’t support their body weight with their fingertips, cut them loose from your life. This is the Thunderdome. You’re looking for an asset to your team, not a liability. Boy, bye. —Jaime Lees.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
#Planned Parenthood
The Guardian

Woman conceived through rape wins award for campaign to convict father

A woman conceived through rape who campaigned for nine years to bring her father to justice has won a prestigious award. The 45-year-old can only be referred to as Daisy to protect the identity of her birth mother, who was raped 46 years ago at the age of 13 by Carvel Bennett, now 74. He was convicted in July 2021 at Birmingham crown court and sentenced to 11 years in jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dexerto.com

Subway worker fired after disgusting “food prep” videos go viral

A Subway worker is going viral on social media after sharing videos of himself stepping on sandwich toppings, throwing bread on the ground, and putting food items on a toilet seat. Looks like nobody’s gonna be “eating fresh” at this Subway location anytime soon. A Subway sandwich artist has taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Sues Luxury Apartment After Employee Gives His Bag To Stranger: Report

Today is a celebratory day for Young Thug as his Punk album has remained on repeat upon its release. The record has caused the Atlanta icon to trend throughout the day, but there is a legal hurdle that Young Thug is facing now that he has filed a lawsuit against a woman he claims handed over his personal property to a stranger.
CELEBRITIES
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

