Corporate travel startup TripActions raises $275 million, valued at $7.25 billion

 5 days ago

(Reuters) – U.S. corporate travel and expense tech startup TripActions on Wednesday said it raised $275 million at a valuation of $7.25 billion, its second major fund raising event announced this year. TripActions made a strong comeback from a sharp downturn in business due to the coronavirus pandemic last year...

Business travel startup TripActions scores $275M in its second big funding this year

TripActions Inc. on Wednesday said its business has rebounded from last year's pandemic slump, helping it to raise its second big funding round in 2021. The Palo Alto-based business travel startup said it raised a $275 million Series F round, boosting its valuation to $7.25 billion. The company raised a $155 million round in January at a valuation of $5.25 billion.
PALO ALTO, CA
TripActions Raises $275M in Series F Growth Funding, Looks to Improve Travel Tech

TripActions, a travel management company for business travelers, completed a $275 million Series F Growth Funding round as business travel rebounds from the pandemic. Michael Sindicich, general manager for the company's payments platform TripActions Liquid, said those funds will be used to scale several aspects of the business as well as help in acquiring similar businesses. He also told Cheddar a huge focus for the company is upgrading its technology to make the user experience more seamless.
TRAVEL
Robo-advisor startup Fount raises USD 33.4 million in Series C funding

South Korea-based AI investment solution company Fount has reportedly raised USD 33.4 million in a Series C funding round. The company intends to use the fresh funds to acquire a new talent and boost its machine learning platform development. Fount CEO, Youngbeen Kim was quoted saying that the new investment...
TECHNOLOGY

