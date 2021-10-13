CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple warns of cybercrime risks if EU forces it to allow others’ software

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Apple on Wednesday ramped up its criticism of EU draft rules that would force it to allow users to install software from outside its App Store, citing the risks posed by cybercriminals and malware. The iPhone maker has been a fierce critic of EU antitrust chief Margrethe...

Benzinga

Apple Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Action - Read Why

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) is susceptible to a European Commission antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, Reuters reports. The charge could amount to a hefty fine and force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The EU officials are working on a so-called statement of objections over...
Apple Insider

EU to charge 'anti-competitive' Apple over reserving NFC for Apple Pay

The European Union's antitrust regulator is set to charge Apple with being anti-competitive, because of its practice of limiting iPhone NFC technology to Apple Pay. European Commission is expected to charge Apple over "anti-competitive" practices regarding Apple Pay. As the EU presses for Apple to allow alternative app stores, it...
MacRumors Forums

EU Plans to Hit Apple With Antitrust Charges Over Apple Pay

EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager has been investigating ‌Apple Pay‌ since June last year, but the European Commission has since centered its focus on the NFC chip alone, according to individuals familiar with the matter speaking to Reuters. The NFC chip in the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch enables tap-and-go contactless...
Mac Observer

Understanding NFC, Apple Pay, and the EU’s Complaint

Recently, we learned that the European Union is bringing antitrust charges against Apple. The complaint revolves around the fact that the only payment network available through the iPhone’s NFC chip is Apple’s own. What exactly does all of this mean for you, the typical iPhone user? Let’s take a look at NFC, Apple Pay, and what the EU is alleging.
pymnts.com

EMEA Daily: Apple Risks $2.7B EU Fine Over NFC Chip; Google Pledges $1B to Boost Internet, Startups in Africa

In today’s top Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Union could fine Apple $2.7 billion over its near-field communications (NFC) chip technology, and Google pledges $1 billion to boost internet and startups in Africa. Plus, Berlin-based firm Swarm Markets targets the masses of decentralized finance (DeFi) skeptics, Amazon opens its first 4-star store outside the U.S., and Stockholm FinTech Anyfin raises $52 million for German expansion.
Shropshire Star

Apple warns allowing app sideloading would ‘cripple’ security measures

The tech giant has launched another defence of its closed App Store ecosystem, warning that opening it up would compromise user safety. Allowing users to download apps onto their iPhone from unofficial sources outside of the Apple App Store would “cripple” privacy and security measures, the tech giant has claimed.
ithinkdiff.com

EU’s regulatory laws to curb power of Apple, Google and other tech giants face delay

Since 2020, the European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager has been working to regulate the growing power of tech giants: Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. The EU Commission proposed the ‘Digital Markets Act’ and ‘Digital Services Act’ to contain the influence of tech giants on the market and encourage a competitive economy.
mactrast.com

Apple Hires New Software Lead for HomePod Team

Bloomberg reports that Apple has hired a new software lead for its HomePod team, as it works to better compete with smart home speakers from competitors like Amazon and Google. Apple has brought back Afrooz Family, an audio engineer who worked at Apple from 2012 to 2016. Family is leading...
Fudzilla

EU antitrust plans will hurt Apple fanboys, claims Apple

"Will no one think of the fanboys?" weakest argument ever. Fruity cargo cult Apple claims that if the EU prevents it from playing monopoly, Apple fanboys will be plagued with malware and become victims of cybercrime. In one of the weakest arguments ever, Apple ramped up its criticism of EU...
Reuters

Merkel warns of 'centrifugal forces' in EU, calls for unity

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of dividing forces in the European Union and issued a plea for more unity across the continent, speaking at an award ceremony speech in Spain on Thursday. "Let's not kid ourselves: Centrifugal forces have been at work in the EU...
SlashGear

EU effectively subtweets Apple on the USB-C iPhone

Today the European Union released a public statement on their intent to require USB-C for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more. “The European Commission tried to bring companies on board via voluntary agreements, which partially worked.” said Anna Cavazzini, Chair of the EU Parliament’s consumer protection committee. “However, not all companies have agreed, and that is why the Commission has finally proposed legislation for one common standard for chargers.”
wsau.com

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse – a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces. This would be a significant step...
infosecurity-magazine.com

Europol Warns of Major EU Recovery Fund Fraud

European police have announced a major operation designed to tackle a wave of anticipated fraud linked to the disbursement of the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund. The €807bn ($935bn) in NextGenerationEU loans and grants will be split between 19 member states and is designed to support investment in more sustainable and resilient societies – to correct some of the economic and social damage wrought by the pandemic.
securitymagazine.com

The Cybersecurity and Geopolitical Podcast— Morality and cyber risk, role of a CISO, and governmental anti-cybercrime — Episode 7

This month, we hear about the inaugural International Cyber Expo, which was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic and focuses on cybersecurity on an international scale. Ian Thornton-Trump, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Cyjax, and Tristan de Souza present a retrospective on the exposition, which took place in London this year.
infosecurity-magazine.com

Financial Regulator Warns of Hybrid Working Security Risks

The UK’s financial regulator, The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has released new guidance for organizations in the sector to help them transition securely to hybrid working practices. The regulator warned that financial sector firms must prove that “the lack of a centralized location or remote working” doesn’t increase the risk...
insidebitcoins.com

Australia Passes New Legislation to allow Seizure of Crypto Assets used in cybercrime

Australian lawmakers are enhancing tougher measures to crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies to commit cybercrimes. The new penalties on these offenders come as the number of cyberattacks continues to surge. Last year, Australia reported a 60% increase in cyberattacks targeting businesses in the country and government agencies. Reports have stated that these attacks have led to financial losses of around $US 1 billion.
AFP

$590 mn in ransomware payments reported to US in 2021 as attacks surge

New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms. The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions. "If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
