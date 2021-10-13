CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

TRI AOI Solutions Certified by IPC

By GlobalSMTeditor
globalsmt.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTest Research, Inc. (TRI), test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, has certified two AOI solutions IPC-CFX compliant. “At TRI, we strive to keep updated and even ahead of industry standards. As part of these ongoing efforts, we are pushing forward with technology that enables connected factory for our customers. Our R&D department, FAE teams and sales teams work hand in hand to enable a seamless connection with other vendors in accordance with the IPC – CFX standards so our solutions provide the maximum benefit to our customers.” said Jim Lin, Vice President of TRI.

globalsmt.net

Comments / 0

Related
cisco.com

Cisco Certified DevNet Expert

Registrations for the upcoming DevNet Expert v1.0 Lab Exam will be opening soon, but you can start preparing for the exam by downloading the exam topics. The first date to take the lab exam is May 2, 2022. Distinguish yourself as a leader in NetDevOps technologies. Achieving Cisco Certified DevNet...
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

Convoy encourages diverse carriers to become certified

In 2016, Charmaria Gurley and her brother launched Gurley All Freight ⁠— a minority- and veteran-owned small trucking company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. But once Gurley realized that new and small carriers were in desperate need of additional training and resources in a rapidly changing industry, she stepped into a mentor role alongside hauling freight. Gurley says stumbling across digital freight network Convoy was a boon to her new business, enabling her to use an app to see a load’s location and the commodity, as well as make a bid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
commercialintegrator.com

AVer’s FONE540 Now Zoom Certified

AVer says its FONE540 speakerphone has been certified by Zoom, becoming the company’s latest product to pass Zoom’s stringent laboratory tests that ensures seamless integration with the videoconferencing platform. Now, the FONE540 is officially a third-party Zoom certified audio device, allowing Zoom users to upgrade their remote collaboration setups from...
ELECTRONICS
Aviation Week

Regent Taps Bureau Veritas To Certify Regional Seaglider

Wing-in-ground-effect vehicle developer Regent Craft has selected Paris-based maritime certification specialist Bureau Veritas to evaluate its 12-passenger Viceroy. The startup hopes to gain approval to produce the electric vessel for regional transportation between coastal cities. Regent’s... Subscription Required. Regent Taps Bureau Veritas To Certify Regional Seaglider is published in Advanced...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipc#Aoi#Tri#Test Research#Fae#Cfx#57cm2 Sec#Pcba Test
C4ISR & Networks

NGA taking a ‘try before you buy’ approach to commercial solutions

WASHINGTON — Using a little known contracting method, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is now able to test out the commercial capabilities it’s interested in before it buys them. NGA Head of Commercial GEOINT Dave Gauthier says the use of bailment agreements is helping the service get access to commercial solutions...
ECONOMY
gizmochina.com

Realme RMX3462 TENAA certified, specifications and images revealed

In September, a Realme phone with RMX3461 model number and its variant with RMX3643 model number was approved by the TENAA authority of China. Now, a new variant with the RMX3462 model number has been approved by the Chinese variant. These phones have the same design and are packed with identical specs. However, they differ mainly in the chipset department.
CELL PHONES
Highsnobiety

Chloé Is Officially B Corp Certified

Chloé is the first luxury fashion house in Europe to attain Benefit Corporation (B Corp) certification, a third-party standard that legally mandates companies to act in the interest of people and the environment. The process of obtaining B Corp certification can take anywhere from six to 10 months to complete.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Omnicom looks to build a database of certified diverse creators

In an effort to support and diversify the creators its clients work with, Omnicom Media Group is looking to help creators get certified. The agency is working with the National Minority Suppliers Development Council (NMSDC), an organization that certifies and supports minority-owned businesses, to certify OMG’s creators as Minority Business Enterprises (MBE).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy