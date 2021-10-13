TRI AOI Solutions Certified by IPC

Test Research, Inc. (TRI), test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, has certified two AOI solutions IPC-CFX compliant. “At TRI, we strive to keep updated and even ahead of industry standards. As part of these ongoing efforts, we are pushing forward with technology that enables connected factory for our customers. Our R&D department, FAE teams and sales teams work hand in hand to enable a seamless connection with other vendors in accordance with the IPC – CFX standards so our solutions provide the maximum benefit to our customers.” said Jim Lin, Vice President of TRI.