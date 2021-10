For the third straight year, Vans will host Checkerboard Day, an annual philanthropic event. This year, its efforts are focused on rebuilding and revitalizing communities worldwide. “Not only are consumers now more than ever looking to align themselves with brands that share the same beliefs and values as them, but I believe global brands have a responsibility to stand up for important social causes given the impact and influence they have to drive positive change,” Vans global brand president Doug Palladini told FN. “Since Vans opened its first store in 1966, we have lived by the belief that we’re a people-first...

