The Boston Celtics will be without nearly their entire starting lineup on Wednesday night as they face off with the Orlando Magic for the second time this preseason. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are quarantining away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19 during the past week. Ime Udoka will also rest a number of key veterans (Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson) with the regular season finale just a week away and the team set to play another preseason game on Friday night in Miami. With six regulars out, this game will be a key opportunity for Boston’s youth to make a solid impression with the coaching staff ahead of the regular season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO