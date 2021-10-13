CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
discover the architecture of netflix's squid game

designboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, squid game has become netflix’s biggest show ever. the nine-part series tells the story of a group of 456 players facing economic problems which have been invited to be part of six traditional games for children. the winner has the chance of getting their life back together as the cash prize totals 45,600,000,000 won (around 33 million euros). those who lose, don’t face the same faith.

www.designboom.com

mediapost.com

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Soars In Weekend Streaming Share

Backing Netflix executives' projections that “Squid Game” would be its biggest global TV series ever, TV analytics company TVision says the South Korean dystopian drama pulled in a massive 11% of all streaming time spent by U.S. viewers for the most recent weekend. Recently, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said:...
purewow.com

How to Make the Dalgona Candy from Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

If you haven’t started watching Netflix’s Squid Game yet…well, what the heck have you been watching? The K-thriller has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming platform’s most-watched list. It follows 456 contestants in unimaginable debt who compete in a series of deadly childhood games for a shot at $45.6 billion, so there’s a *ton* worth discussing. But strangely enough, an intense scene involving a specific type of South Korean sweet has taken the internet (and TikTok) by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about the dalgona trend, including how to make it.
ComicBook

Netflix's Squid Game Gets Even Darker with This Anime Crossover

If you have not heard of Squid Game at this point, you will not be able to avoid it for much longer. The Netflix series has become a global phenomenon at this point, and Netflix even admits the show's popularity is a shock. These days, the original is slated to become the biggest at Netflix to date, and one otaku felt it was only right to give the show a proper anime crossover.
bloody-disgusting.com

Celebrate Netflix’s “Squid Games” With Fully Customizable Shirts!

The Netflix series perfectly blends Battle Royale, Hostel, and the Oscar-winning Parasite into an obscenely violent and yet remarkably touching drama that takes on classism in Korea. It’s quite possibly the best piece of entertainment released this year. While the show’s popularity is slow to catch on (most likely due...
Essence

'Squid Game' May Become Netflix's 'Biggest Show Ever'

The 9-episode series debuted on September 17. It’s 3:00 pm on a Wednesday and your timeline is teeming with talk of ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ while memes about a giant doll abound, as do pertinent conversations about how capitalism is unethical. It’s not just another day though — it’s life under the rule of ‘Squid Game,’ the Netflix series people can’t get over.
NBC Chicago

Translators, Experts Weigh in on Subtitle Debate Around Netflix's ‘Squid Game'

Like so many people around the world, Youngmi Mayer recently binged Netflix’s survival drama “Squid Game.” The comedian and co-host of the podcast Feeling Asian, who is fluent in Korean, took to TikTok last week to vent some of her frustrations with what she believed were the English subtitles for “Squid Game” in a video that’s since racked up more than 10 million views.
Highsnobiety

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Merch Isn't Halloween Costume Material

Netflix dropped a collection of Squid Game merchandise that's bafflingly devoid of numbered tracksuits, masks, or even burgundy coveralls. Capitalizing on recent fervor surrounding Squid Game, the Korean TV series that became an overnight sensation after hitting Netflix's home page, the streaming giant is selling a selection of T-shirts and hoodies printed with references to the show, such as the game's arena and the shapes printed on each guard's mask.
Wesleyan Argus

Netflix’s “Squid Game:” A Brutal and Bloody Rollercoaster

This article contains spoilers for “Squid Game.”. Netflix is no stranger to successful international projects. Shows such as “Money Heist,” “Lupin,” and “Dark” (from Spain, France, and Germany, respectively) have all taken the world by storm in their own right. But this time, it looks like the streaming giant has its most successful show yet on its hands: the South Korean series “Squid Game.” Believe me, there’s a good reason for it.
ComicBook

Netflix's Squid Game Tackles Dragon Ball with This Gohan Crossover

Netflix has found its next big hit with Squid Game, the South Korean drama that witnesses a number of desperate people attempting to rescue themselves from debt by playing childrens' games that are life or death. With the first season having come to an end and fans waiting to see if the live-action series will return for a season two, fans have discovered that the look of the participants is somewhat reminiscent of that of one of the fan-favorite characters from Dragon Ball, specifically Gohan's look from the earlier days of Dragon Ball Super.
Fast Company

How ‘Squid Game’ reveals the flaw in Netflix’s products strategy

After years of hints that Netflix was planning to branch out into merchandise in a full-fledged way, making itself a tad more Disney-esque and finding new ways to capitalize on popular shows like Stranger Things, the streamer finally announced this week that it’s making the leap. Through a partnership with Walmart, Netflix has set up the Netflix Hub, an online storefront on Walmart’s site, where fans can buy anything from a Stranger Things cassette player to an Ada Twist, Scientist On-the-Go Lab Set to a Cobra Kai headband.
designboom.com

federico babina illustrates a world without architects in new 'archetype' series

Federico babina illustrates book of ‘architectural fairy tales’. in his new series ‘ archetype’, federico babina participates in illustrative storytelling of vernacular architecture, transforming small houses into ‘narrative objects’. the project takes shape as an illustrated book of ‘architectural fairy tales’, without a beginning or an end, telling stories of countries and places far away in time, when architects did not yet exist. a book of remarkable houses made of nature, built with trees, water, stone, and earth. a journey through time and places to discover the primordial models of living.
Mental_Floss

Netflix’s Squid Game Is Inspiring People to Learn Korean

Since its Netflix release in September, Korean survival drama Squid Game has become an international pop culture sensation. It’s also generated a swell of interest in learning how to speak Korean. As Reuters reports, the number of U.S. residents registering to learn Korean on Duolingo spiked by 40 percent in...
Benzinga

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Inspires Real-Life Event In Abu Dhabi

Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit Korean Show “Squid Game” has inspired a similar real-life event in Abu Dhabi, albeit without fatal consequences for the participants. What Happened: The Korean Culture Center in the United Arab Emirates organized the event on Tuesday, as per a Khaleej Times report. The event reportedly...
designboom.com

all design studio creates an experiential journey to find this hidden bar in shanghai

Rather than advertise this mysterious shanghai drinking spot with large signage, all design studio decided to rely purely on word of mouth and social media. lieben bar occupies the second floor of an existing building and the journey inside begins with a solid concrete wall. along the wall, there’s a fake door where keen clientele can take a glimpse inside the bar from the peephole. the real door is just in front of the fake one, somehow hidden but not too difficult to find.
designboom.com

a dialogue with architecture BRIO: 'never design poorly for the poor'

Shefali balwani and robert verrijt of architecture BRIO founded their practice with great influence from their diverse backgrounds. while robert grew up in a small hamlet village of netherlands, shefali was born in mumbai. while the studio was certainly shaped by these unique contexts, the architects note influences picked up through their travels along the way — including kyoto with its biodiverse moss gardens, and sri lanka where robert verrijt worked for the great master architect geoffrey bawa.
shortlist.com

It's official! Squid Game is the most popular Netflix show ever

Squid Game has officially become the most popular Netflix series launch of all time, with a whopping 111 million people having streamed the series so far. The South Korean drama has caught the world's imagination with myriad memes made off the back of the show's amazing visuals and frankly terrifying storyline.
designboom.com

scuptural restaurant by whitaker studio in mauritius opens up like a flower

On the island of mauritius, whitaker studio has designed a sculptural restaurant that opens up like a blossoming flower. the clients are a married couple who, after years of working in the kitchens of paris, wanted to move back to their country and start their own fine-dining business. the main idea for this project was to create an environment where everyone can watch the food being prepared, and enjoy the mesmerizing process.
