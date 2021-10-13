discover the architecture of netflix's squid game
Watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, squid game has become netflix’s biggest show ever. the nine-part series tells the story of a group of 456 players facing economic problems which have been invited to be part of six traditional games for children. the winner has the chance of getting their life back together as the cash prize totals 45,600,000,000 won (around 33 million euros). those who lose, don’t face the same faith.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0