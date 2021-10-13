Waunakee Woman Charged With Reckless Homicide In Wrong-Way Crash In Monroe County

A 41-year-old Waunakee woman will be charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 earlier this month. Monroe County prosecutors are also charging Carrie J. Herbst with three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Three people were injured October 3rd when she exited the interstate near Warrens, then drove up the exit ramp and traveled west in the eastbound lanes for about a mile before hitting a second vehicle head-on. One of the injured people in the vehicle she hit died later. Herbst has a Monroe County Court appearance scheduled for today (Wednesday).