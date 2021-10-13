How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Brice Gump & Kage Spatz

Take nothing for granted. I started my career a week before 9/11. In the wake of that tragedy, my mentor at the time gave me some advice that I always remember. He said that you must control what you can control and take nothing for granted. He said the firm I was with (and any employer, really) could take almost everything away from me: my office, my assistant, the work on my desk, my salary, my benefits, everything. But what they can’t ever take away from me is my knowledge base and my connections. It was important, therefore, to focus on those things — knowledge and connections — because no one could ever take those away from me. I’ve built my entire career on the back of that advice. I always try to learn more and always try to meet people. And through good times and bad, that advice has served me extremely well and helped me stay focused.

