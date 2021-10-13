Eau Claire Shuts Down 4 Wells Due To Contamination

The city of Eau Claire has shut down seven of its 16 water wells after tests found levels of PFAS (PEE foss) contamination exceeding recommended guidelines. PFAS are sometimes called “forever chemicals” and have been linked to liver damage, decreased fertility, obesity, cancer and other health challenges. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is working on a plan to contain the chemicals. Wisconsin Public Radio reports Eau Claire is pumping five million gallons of water per day from three of the wells to keep the contamination from moving to city wells not yet affected.