CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire Shuts Down 4 Wells Due To Contamination

wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Eau Claire has shut down seven of its 16 water wells after tests found levels of PFAS (PEE foss) contamination exceeding recommended guidelines. PFAS are sometimes called “forever chemicals” and have been linked to liver damage, decreased fertility, obesity, cancer and other health challenges. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is working on a plan to contain the chemicals. Wisconsin Public Radio reports Eau Claire is pumping five million gallons of water per day from three of the wells to keep the contamination from moving to city wells not yet affected.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Business
Eau Claire, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Fat People#Chemicals#Cancer#Pfas#Wisconsin Public Radio
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy