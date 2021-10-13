Nokomis crash

Two people were taken to area hospitals, and a portion of U.S. 31 was closed for more than two hours, after two pickups collided and one then struck a bicyclist shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, October 11. One of the pickup drivers was seriously injured in the wreck, which occurred near Ammon Road, and was airlifted from the scene. The cyclist was taken by ambulance to another hospital, and the other driver was not injured. Nokomis VFD reports show that U.S. 31 was shut down until 7:43 a.m.