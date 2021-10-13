CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Nokomis crash

By Atmore News
atmorenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were taken to area hospitals, and a portion of U.S. 31 was closed for more than two hours, after two pickups collided and one then struck a bicyclist shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, October 11. One of the pickup drivers was seriously injured in the wreck, which occurred near Ammon Road, and was airlifted from the scene. The cyclist was taken by ambulance to another hospital, and the other driver was not injured. Nokomis VFD reports show that U.S. 31 was shut down until 7:43 a.m.

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doctor killed in head-on crash

TOWN OF CORNWALL – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday on Route 32 in the Town of Cornwall that claimed the life of a doctor. Troopers said investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling north and crossed into...
CORNWALL, NY
Kait 8

Man killed in motorcycle crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man died when his motorcycle overturned. Arkansas State Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the intersection of State Highway 90 and Hepler Road in Randolph County. Bobby Lee McCormick, 37, of Black Rock was westbound...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nokomis Vfd
kduz.com

Fatal Stearns County Crash

A Clearwater man died in crash in Stearns County Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Donald Zwilling died at the scene. At about 6:30am, a Stearns County Deputy came across a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 45 near 6th Ave in Lynden Township. The Sheriff’s...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
cbslocal.com

1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Route 30 Crash

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened on Route 30 at Agnew Road in Jeannette Thursday. The road was closed but has since reopened. Details are limited,...
JEANNETTE, PA
Newport News-Times

Crash at Ona Beach

At roughly 5:30 a.m. Monday, a single-vehicle rollover near Ona Beach shut down Highway 101 for two hours as emergency responders worked to extricate the occupants. The vehicle had been traveling northbound when it struck a guardrail and flipped onto its side, pinning the driver’s arm between the road and doorway. Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue responded and was assisted by the Newport Fire Department, which brought heavy extrication equipment to free the driver. The driver was then transported to the Newport Municipal Airport to be taken out of county for treatment by Life Flight helicopter.
NEWPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFAA

Good Samaritan dies while checking on accident victims on I-35 in Dallas

DALLAS — A man who pulled up to an accident and offered to help was killed Saturday morning after being struck by another vehicle. Dallas County Sheriff’s department was called to a major accident on Interstate 35E and Commonwealth at about 2:58 a.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue found a 23-year-old man and began to perform CPR.
DALLAS, TX
Muhlenberg Weekly

Car crashes into Benfer Hall

In the earliest hours of the morning on Sunday Oct. 3, residents of Benfer Hall were greeted with a loud noise. Whether they were woken from sleep or up late socializing, various residents reported being shocked by the volume of the sound. “I heard a loud bang that resembled the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
raventribune.com

16 killed in plane crash

A small twin-engine transport plane crashed Sunday near the town of Mன்சnchelinsk. Six people are said to have survived the crash – with serious injuries. A plane with more than 20 people on board crashed on Sunday shortly after takeoff from an altitude of about 70 meters in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The Russian Ministry of Civil Defense announced that at least 16 people had been killed. On board were parachutes belonging to a regional aero club. Six people have been killed after a light twin-engine L-410 transport plane crashed near an airport in Mன்சnchelinsk.
ACCIDENTS
Northwest Signal

Wauseon man killed in crash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP — A Wauseon man was killed in a two-vehicle crash midday Thursday. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Robert F. Nofizger, 88, of Wauseon was southbound on County Road 17E at 12:29 p.m. when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of County Road U and his car was struck by an SUV operated by Jamie L. Damman, 29, of Archbold, who was westbound on Road U. Damman’s vehicle traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection and struck a utility pole. Nofziger’s vehicle traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection and came to rest in a field.
WAUSEON, OH
Kait 8

Woman killed in rollover crash

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 1:10 a.m. on New Castle Road (Highway 284) in Forrest City. Danyelle R. Bassham, 49, of Wynne was southbound when her 2019 Toyota 4Runner...
ARKANSAS STATE
Maui News

Crash in Kula kills bicyclist

KULA — Police suspect speed was a factor in a collision Saturday afternoon that killed a bicyclist on Kula HIghway. The bicyclist was identified as 64-year-old Henry Ritmeester of Haiku. He was riding south on the highway 3.8 miles south of Kealakapu Road near Mile Marker 21 in Kula when...
KULA, HI
wtuz.com

Alcohol Considered in Coshocton Crash

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received an early morning 911 call that referenced an accident with injury. Deputies responded Tuesday, at 2:15am, to the 1900 block of Cassingham Hollow Drive in the City. Upon the arrival, it was determined that Alissa Madison, 27-years-old, of Coshocton, was traveling East on Cassingham...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
KXII.com

Two critical in Ada crash

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man and woman are in critical condition after a collision in Ada, Oklahoma, on Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, the driver, Trent A. Graves, 29, failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection of of County Road 3370 and County Road 1520. The vehicle...
ADA, OK
Smith Mountain Eagle

Two die in head-on crash

Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Scott is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities in Bedford County. The crash occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 10:39 p.m. on Route 122, two tenths of a mile south of Route 878 in Bedford County. A 1997 Honda Accord was traveling...
VIRGINIA STATE
deltanews.tv

Car crashes into house

No injuries Sunday when a car crashed into a Greenville home. Police said it happened about 6 p.m. at the corner of Alexander and Oregon streets. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the house. Investigators said it appeared to be an accident, and no foul play...
TRAFFIC
Daily Journal

Cadet man dies in crash

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washington County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when a northbound 1996 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Ryan A. Dunn, 24, of Cadet, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.
MISSOURI STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

ATV crash injures passenger

PIERZ — A 36-year-old woman — whose hand was pinned underneath a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle Sunday, Oct. 3 — was listed in stable condition at a Robbinsdale hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called at 4:48 p.m. to the ATV crash with injuries at the intersection of 300th Avenue...
PIERZ, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy