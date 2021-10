Last year Lake Charles was hit with a devastating blow. We had 2 Hurricanes that hit us directly back to back in August and then again in October. Hurricanes Laura and Delta were not to be played with and left a path of destruction that we are still trying to come back from. Obviously, with a natural disaster like that, you are bound to be faced with inconveniences. Aside from losing internet capabilities which was the lifeline of many who were here and having to work remotely or deal with insurance companies. We also had to deal with the loss of power. My family and I were without power for close to 2 months and even when it came back on we had to deal with the aftermath.

