Alphawave IP announces production availability of new PCIe-CXL solution on TSMC N5 process for storage and broader chiplet market

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

London, United Kingdom — October 13, 2021 — Alphawave IP, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's leading technology infrastructure, announces production availability of a new 5nm connectivity IP focused on the PCIe-CXL market. The ground-breaking solution, built on TSMC’s advanced N5 process, and based on requirements from...

www.design-reuse.com

Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

MegaChips Deploys Omni Design's Silicon-Validated Data Converters

SAN JOSE, Calif., – Oct 19, 2021 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced that MegaChips Corporation is deploying the 12-bit 6 Gsps analog-to-digital (ADC) and 12-bit 7 Gsps digital-to-analog (DAC) converters in its next-generation automotive SoCs. “We adopted Omni...
SAN JOSE, CA
design-reuse.com

Cadence Introduces Comprehensive Safety Solution for Faster Certification of Automotive and Industrial Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., 19 Oct 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence® Safety Solution, a new offering targeting safety-critical applications and featuring integrated analog and digital safety flows and engines for faster ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 certification. The solution, which includes a new failure modes, effects, and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) offering called the Cadence Midas™ Safety Platform, allows customers to perform FMEDA-driven analog and digital verification of safety-critical semiconductors for advanced automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Alibaba Cloud Unveils New Server Chips to Optimize Cloud Computing Services

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2021 -- Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today unveiled a new in-house processor design for use in its data centers. The server chips, named Yitian 710, are custom-built by Alibaba Group's chip development business, T-Head. Powered by these chips, Alibaba Cloud also announced the development of its proprietary servers, called Panjiu. The combination is set to enhance the company's leading cloud services by optimizing computing performance and energy efficiency.
COMPUTERS
#Tsmc#Ip Group#Ips#Pcie#Solution#Alphawave Ip#Tsmc N5#Chiplet#Solid State Drives#Base Stations#Power Performance Area#Ppa#Socs
design-reuse.com

GlobalFoundries Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Malta, NY, October 19, 2021 – GlobalFoundries® (GF®), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the commencement of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 ordinary shares, 33,000,000 of which are being offered by GF and 22,000,000 of which are being offered by GF’s existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $42.00 and $47.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Mubadala expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. GF has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GFS.”
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

eTopus introduces 400G(4x100G) LR IP solution incorporating new FEC & ePHY with combined latency of sub 10ns

San Jose, CA – October 19, 2021   -- eTopus Technology, a pioneer of ultra-high-speed ADC/DSP-based SerDes for wireline applications is proud to introduce its new 400G Long Range (LR) IP solution incorporating Forward Error Correction (FEC) IP and the eTopus DSP-based production-proven SerDes PHY (ePHY) IP with combined latency of sub 10ns.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Imperas Models for Arm Processors now available in TESSY by Razorcat

Imperas simulation technology and reference models now available within the TESSY environment for the automation of embedded software testing and regression management. Oxford, United Kingdom, October 18th, 2021 - Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in virtual platforms and high-performance software simulation, today announced Razorcat Developments, a leading provider of software testing tools for the embedded systems market, has integrated the Imperas fast processor reference models into the popular TESSY environment for embedded software testing. Embedded software development requires rigorous testing not just during the initial development phase but over the complete product lifecycle. Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) flows are part of the established best practices for software testing, and automation is required to ensure consistency across regression testing and hardware variants. The flexibility of the Imperas reference models and virtual platforms allows developers to cover all of the hardware required configurations and variants as a virtual test farm.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Arm transforms the economics of IoT with Virtual Hardware and a new solutions-led offering

Cambridge, UK, October 18, 2021 – Arm today unveiled Arm® Total Solutions for IoT, a unique approach to Internet of Things (IoT) design that will lay the foundation for a new IoT economy. Arm Total Solutions for IoT will simplify and modernize software development, resulting in accelerated time to market for developers, OEMs and service providers at all stages of the IoT value chain and a reduction in product design cycles by up to two years.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Arm Partners have Shipped 200 Billion Chips

If the 200 billion Arm-based chips shipped by our partners over the past three decades had been produced at a rate of only one per second, the first would have rolled off a stone-age production line in the Pastoral Neolithic period, somewhere around 4,300 BCE. In reality, zero to 200...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Enabling end-to-end 5G networks on Arm

October 18, 2021 -- This has been a milestone year in the adoption of 5G. Commercial 5G networks are now live in more than 60 markets around the world. On top of that, the number of 5G connections is expected to reach 692 million globally by the end of this year. This is only the beginning and in the coming years more infrastructure will be required to achieve the true potential of 5G; the majority of which will be powered by Arm-based chips. These networks will evolve to enable more complex technology capabilities, improved provisioning and enhanced service offerings that will unlock new use-cases and revenue streams.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Foxconn reveals three electric vehicles, including Pininfarina-designed flagship sedan

Monday marked a big shift for Taiwan's Foxconn. The company best known as an iPhone supplier revealed three electric vehicles it plans to bring to market through partnerships: an electric SUV, a flagship sedan and an electric bus. The debuts took place during the company's Hon Hai Tech Day 2021, which adopted an overarching tone of becoming a "global next-generation automotive manufacturer."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.Foxconn Technology Group will produce cars and buses for brands in China North America Europe and other markets, said its chairman, Young Liu. He said the clients can modify their appearance and features for their markets.Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., enters a crowded global market with electrics being offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.The flagship Model E sedan, developed with Italian...
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Not Enough Storage Is Available to Process This Command”

Not enough storage is available to process the command is a common issue in Windows. It usually occurs when the system encounters registry errors, or a driver malfunctions or when it runs out of memory. The easiest fix is to restart the PC and start over again. But, doing so...
SOFTWARE
murphyshockeylaw.net

Eggs Products Processing Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends

Reports Globe announces one of the most detailed and thorough research studies in the Global Eggs Products Processing Market. Highlights the critical factors that affect the growth of the global Eggs Products Processing market on various fronts. The report can be used by market participants to gain a solid understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by major players in the global Eggs Products Processing market. The authors of the report segment the global Eggs Products Processing market based on product type, application and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness and other important factors.
AGRICULTURE
chatsports.com

Big Data Storage Solutions Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants NetApp, Latisys, Rackspace

The latest independent research document on Global Big Data Storage Solutions examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Big Data Storage Solutions study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Big Data Storage Solutions market report advocates analysis of Cloudera, BellaDati, Hortonworks, Attunity CloudBeam, Vertica, Amazon, Cleversafe, Codero, Google, NetApp, Latisys, Rackspace, OVH, MoData & Nimaya.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Semiconductor Industry Veteran Doug Ridge Has Joined CAST, Inc.

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — October 15, 2021 — Silicon intellectual property (IP) provider CAST, Inc. today announced that Dr. Doug Ridge has joined the company, filling the new position of Director of Business Development. Ridge is a proven IP business and technology leader who has held positions at Allegro...
BUSINESS

